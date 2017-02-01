Columbus scout leaders react to new Boy Scout transgender policy

The Special Victims Unit arrested 16-year-old Jaquarius Ellison May 3 on rape and other charges.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned that a tornado did occur somewhere on Ft. Benning on May 1st.More >>
Defense attorneys are questioning the collection of DNA evidence in the trial of three Columbus men accused of murder.More >>
Day 3 of witness testimony continues with testimony from Strikers' motorcycle club member, and new surveillance video from bar.More >>
Troup County Board of Commissions votes to lay off 73 employees and close Troup County Correctional Institute to give county employees a pay increase.More >>
An Opelika woman was a participant of the ‘Travel Trivia’ on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ show on Friday.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
