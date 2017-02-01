Shaw High alum playing in second Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl just days away, we caught up with a family here in the Valley who's headed to Houston to see their loved one play in the big game.

Shaw High School grad Phillip Wheeler will be playing this Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons.

On Wednesday, we talked with Phillip's mom Phillis Dent and his aunt Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who are more than excited to attend the big game.

Phillis says this makes her second time attending the Super Bowl and that ever since the Falcons advanced to the game, it’s just been a big party for the family every day.

"We're really proud of him and I know that Columbus is proud of him and he's proud to be able to make Columbus proud, happy to make Columbus proud," Phillis said.

"We're proud of him and that he's really helped us to get to the Super Bowl,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said. “He really wants his family there and so we're going to be there and he's making it happen."

Phillis also says being a football mom has been a journey like no other. Phillip has been playing since he was six, starting out playing with the Edgewood Red Devils, to middle school, then going on the play for Georgia Tech, and on to the NFL.

