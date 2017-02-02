Phenix City woman catches phone scammer

Tax season has just begun, and those filing taxes should be aware of who they are dealing with.

Phenix City has seen an increase in the amount of phone scamming calls in the area.

We met with one woman who got a call from a scammer and recorded the entire conversation.

Susan Currie was sitting inside her home when she received a call from an unfamiliar number.

“A federal warrant was out and issued for my arrest," Currie recalled. “He said ‘bad you have bad taxes, you owe money, you going to jail,’ I said really?!”

She says she knew something was wrong because the caller’s facts were not lining up.

“Whether he knew it or not I haven’t even worked since 2013,” Currie says.

Currie then told her grandson to get out his phone and start recording the call.

“I'm just playing with him, he told me to go to my bank and withdraw $2,560,” Currie said.

Currie says she then acted like she was at her bank and told the caller that she would hang up the phone and call him back.

"No you don’t have to disconnect this line, you need to stay on the line with me as you are going to resolve this matter,” said the caller.

Currie continued to play along, asking the caller if she gets the money will her problem be solved.

“And y'all gonna drop the arrest warrant right?” Currie asked.

"Yes we will drop the arrest warrant," the caller said.

She says she had enough.

“I recorded this whole conversation and I’m sending it to the police department,” Curie told the caller.

She had one last message for the caller before they hung up.

“Go scam yo momma, go and scam yo momma!” Currie said.

The IRS says they will never ask for a credit or debit card number over the phone or threaten to have you arrested.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.