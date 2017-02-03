LaGrange man accidentally turns himself in to police

A LaGrange man accused of burglary is arrested at the LaGrange Police Department after trying to get a background check done.

A Juniper Street home is where 18-year old Antonio Reed is accused of robbing a home.

Detective Adam Blane with the LaGrange Police Department says this wasn’t a hard case to crack.

Reed walked into the LaGrange Police Department to get a background check done to allegedly apply for a job.

Police Department administration soon realized he was a wanted man.

An investigator went to the lobby where Reed was sitting where they found him with a handgun and two bags of marijuana.

According to the police report, the eighteen-year-old was taken to an LPD interview room where he allegedly punched a hole in the wall, tore the carpet, and threw chairs around the room.

And Reed was the only one wanted in the case and he remains in the Troup County Jail on a $17,000.

