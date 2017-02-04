Columbus man works to help southwest Georgia storm victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Raymond Chambless knows what it’s like to live without and that is what inspired him to do everything he could for the victims of recent storms in Southwest Georgia.

“And then I saw what was going on with the destruction and the tornados,” explained Chambless “I followed it all day and I got to thinking there is something we could do.”

Chambless kept thinking and he partnered with Shane Brewer to begin collecting supplies for those affected by the storms.

“I’ve always been someone who likes to help others” explains Brewer, “and I can use my business as a d rop off location and get others involved.”

Donations are still being accepted for storm victims. Sunday, Chambless will be outside the Dollar store on Warm Springs Road from 1 – 6 p.m. Donations can also be d ropped off at The Gold Man located at 3740 Opelika Road in Phenix City from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

