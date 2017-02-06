Parker Branton is the East Alabama Bureau Chief Reporter at WTVM News Leader 9. He joined the news team in January 2017.

Parker was born and raised in Rome, Georgia. Before coming to Columbus, he was a correspondent for NPR affiliate Alabama Public Radio and a reporter for WVUA23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Parker graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in Telecommunications and Film and Political Science.

While in college, he interned for 10 months at WSB-TV in Atlanta and worked with ESPN College Gameday, ESPNU, and CBS on campus at Alabama.

He was also the famous mascot, Big Al while at UA. Parker traveled all over the United States as an ambassador featured on commercials, sporting events, and live network news.

When Parker is not working on stories, he loves playing basketball, taking pictures of nature, and anything outdoors.

Parker is ready to explore Columbus and get to know the community.

If you have a story idea for Parker, email him at pbranton@wtvm.com. Make sure to follow him on twitter @ParkerBranton and Facebook at @ParkerBrantonWTVM.