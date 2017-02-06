Columbus residents voice support for owning chickens inside city limits

One barnyard animal is causing a stir around the city.

A group of more than 300 residents in Columbus have come together to amend an ordinance regarding homeowners having chickens in the city.

It might not be the typical barnyard, but more and more chickens are starting to call the city home.

“The whole neighborhood tends to have chickens around here,” says resident Cydni Price. “That’s why I started the Columbus City Chicken page, everyone kept coming to me, saying ‘I want to start having chickens.’”

More than 300 poultry lovers are advocating to have their chickens living life in the city.

“For people that haven’t been around chickens a lot think they are loud and noisy,” Price said.

In the city of Columbus, the ordinance states you need at least two acres of land to have chickens. City chicks are hoping to have this amended.

“They’re pushing for a quarter of an acre; they’re wanting to move it down from two acres to a quarter of an acre to have chickens,” Price said.

At the Columbus City Council meeting on Jan. 24, chicken owners presented their side of the story

“They make people smile… they provide people with quality food,” Price said.

Now, they’re hoping their efforts pay off.

“The word on the street is that it is going to go through fairly easy because a large number of people are interested in it,” Price said.

We reached out to multiple city council members to see what they’re planning on doing, but have not heard back from them yet.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.