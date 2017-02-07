Attempted murder suspect arrested at apartments in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A Pensacola man wanted for on several outstanding warrants has been arrested.

David Lee Hicks was wanted for including aggravated carjacking, aggravated assault with intent to kill, and other high-level felonies has been arrested.

On Tuesday, the marshal's service received information the man might be staying at Central Highlands Apartment homes near 22nd Ave.

Investigators came to an apartment, later identified as C 16, and recognized Hicks. Hicks then went inside that apartment to barricade himself.

There was a brief barricade when he tried to block the apartment door. Hicks has his 5-year-old child with him and his sister was also inside the apartment.

Police convinced Hicks to release his child. Shortly after he gave up and surrendered himself to police custody.

Police do not believe Hicks was armed. He will be extradited.

