Tornado Watch for East AL counties in WTVM viewing area until 10 p.m. CT

(WTVM) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for all the East Alabama counties in the WTVM viewing area until 10 p.m CT.

A watch means severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.

A warning means severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows

In a severe thunderstorm warning, you want to seek shelter inside and stay away from windows

