EXCLUSIVE: Parents of FL fugitive proclaim her innocence in mult - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Parents of FL fugitive proclaim her innocence in multi-state killing spree

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
Mary Rice (Source: WTVM) Mary Rice (Source: WTVM)
TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

A standoff that lasted hours in Troup County, GA ended with one Florida fugitive dead and another behind bars

On Wednesday afternoon, Mary Rice signed her extradition papers and walked out of the Troup County Jail to head back to Florida.

Just after she pulled off, her parents showed up.

"Wednesday there was a group text sent out to a bunch of people saying ‘I've got to leave town for a little while to get things straight,’" says Rice’s stepfather Harvey Caps.

Rice's mother and stepfather drove four hours from Santa Rosa to see what was going on.

"We don't know exactly what transpired on Tuesday when all the stuff went on, but we know in the morning time when those girls were supposed to be killed, she wasn't there around him," Caps said.

Her parents say they are shocked by Mary's actions and don't think she was behind any on the murders.

"She was made to do it at gunpoint and threatened at gunpoint to kill her kids and stuff like that, Mary is not a perfect person, but she is not a murderer and she is not a d*** thief like they're putting her out to be," Caps says.

Caps claims people in Santa Rosa knows this as well.

"Everybody who knows Mary knows that she could never do nothing like this at all," Caps said.

The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says she faces no charges in Georgia and will face charges in the state of Florida.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly