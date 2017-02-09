Columbus police investigate overnight shootings across city in 5 hours

Three shootings in the span of five hours overnight injured five people, sending them to area hospitals.

We confirmed with Midtown Medical Center the current condition of the first two shooting victims.

On Meritas Drive, the victim Cody Riley, who was shot at 7 p.m., is in stable condition.

The Columbus Police Department said there's now a warrant out for a juvenile suspect who shot Riley in the neck after an argument.

A neighbor on Meritas Drive, who only identified herself as "Bonnie," said she's considering moving out because of the constant violence.

"I could be in the back of my house, just using the bathroom late at night, and I'm concerned for my son because he sleeps toward the front of the house," she said. "I mean, I can hear gunshots in the back and I run up front just to check on my child because, I mean, gunshots just randomly go off in the neighborhood."

The second Wednesday shooting occurred on Oakley Drive at 8:10 p.m. The victim, Dynasty Marshall, was last listed as unsatisfactory. According to investigators, Marshall's boyfriend believed the safety was on a gun, and accidentally shot her.

We also confirmed three victims were shot at a home on Walker Street off South Lumpkin Road. A next-door neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she heard the gunfire ring out at midnight.

"I was with my two brothers-in-law and my husband," she said. "I heard there was shooting so, I got scared."

We will continue to reach out to CPD to determine the condition of the three victims from Walker Street, as well as if these three incidents are at all connected.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.