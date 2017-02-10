Columbus police investigating deadly car accident on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly early morning accident.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office, 56-year-old Bruce Schmidt, from Box Springs, died just before 2 a.m. Friday morning on Veterans Parkway.

Officers say Schmidt died after his Chevy truck collided with a Ford car in the 2500 block of Veterans Parkway.

Police also say that a man and a pregnant woman were in the car and taken to Midtown Medical Center. Unfortunately, the woman lost the baby in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.