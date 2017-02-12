CPD: Missing boys located, returned home safely - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD: Missing boys located, returned home safely

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police say the two boys reported missing early Sunday morning have been found unharmed and returned home. 

Officers say Jermaine Sharp,10, and Zykel Lewis, 11, were last seen Saturday afternoon. 

Police would like to thank the public's assistance in finding them. 

