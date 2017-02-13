Columbus fire department investigating early morning fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

Fire fighters confirm the blaze broke out around 2:00 a.m. Monday at the 3900 block of 14th Avenue in Columbus.

They say a person does live in the house, but they were not in the home when the fire broke out. According to the fire department approximately $40,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

Nobody was injured in the fire, a cause has not been released.

