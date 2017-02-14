MCSD explains ban on camouflage clothing

Parents say they are concerned that they are just now learning of a clothing ban that is gang-related.

Some Muscogee County Schools had banned students from wearing camouflage clothing as a safety precaution.

A sign in the hallways of Hardaway High School reads “The Columbus Police Department has determined that local gangs have adopted camouflage clothing as an identifier. In the interest of the safety of our school and its occupants, camouflage clothing/attire is prohibited.”

Parents we spoke with who didn’t want to reveal their identities say this is the first they have heard of the ban and are wondering if gang activity is present in the school.

The Muscogee County School District sent WTVM a statement that reads:

“The poster is a proactive and precautionary measure to help keep students safe and in an effort to provide a safe learning environment for all students, bandana print and camouflage clothing is prohibited.”

The school district also says that this is public information located in the handbook that parents receive at the beginning of every school year.

We spoke with the Columbus Police Department and Lieutenant Graham about gang presence in school and he sent this statement:

“The street gang that identifies themselves by camouflage attire is no longer in existence and we work with the school district to make sure a safe environment is provided for students and faculty.”

This ban is implemented for the 2016-17 school year, and there is no word yet whether it will continue in the future.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.