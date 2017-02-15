Internal audit reveals key finance position in Columbus city government empty

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - New details emerge about a key position in Columbus city government that's been vacant for almost a year.



Auditors looked at the city's finance department and found no assistant director has been hired since a change in leadership 10 months ago.



While the department is currently under budget for 2017, that's partly because six department positions still need to be filled.



Angelica Alexander, the city's current finance director, said both her and a committee have been trying to find the right candidates for some time.



Alexander referenced Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley, who stated during council that pay compression has been an issue for city government.



"As also stated," Alexander said, "we have offered this position to other individuals who turned it down. They may have accepted it, then turned it down because they were offered another position making more money."



The auditors submitted recommendations as part of the audit, asking the Columbus City Finance Department to hire more people "as soon as practicable."



Other recommendations include reinstating the mandatory vacation administrative policy. Alexander said that policy was not completely enforced in 2016 because of necessary software updates that required supervision.



In addition, auditors recommend the department develop a succession plan that addresses all eligible employees who will retire in the next ten years.



Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.