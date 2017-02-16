Phenix City man killed Wednesday in Ridge Rd. accident - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City man killed Wednesday in Ridge Rd. accident

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms to News Leader 9 that a Phenix City man has died after a single car crash on Ridge Road. 

Frank George Carpenter, 50, was killed when the 1997 Nissan XE he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning. Carpenter was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers say the accident happened Wednesday evening at 6:57 p.m.  

No further information is available at this time. 

