MCSD receives donations to help pay students’ lunches

Many students within the Muscogee County School District have gone days, maybe months, without receiving a hot meal because of unpaid lunch accounts.

More than 980 students have delinquent student accounts, and the current total balance for these accounts is more than $3,500.



To help eliminate their debt, several members of the community are making donations and bringing those balances up to date.

As of Tuesday, about $660 has been raised.

Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications for Muscogee County School District, says the district is not soliciting donations.

However, people who live in the community have contacted the district about making donations to assist with unpaid meal balances.

if you'd like to help, you can make a donation to the Muscogee County School District School Nutrition Office at 2960 Macon Road in Columbus.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.