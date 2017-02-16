Columbus Technical College boosts career opportunities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Pratt and Whitney's announcement this week that it's bringing 500 new jobs to Columbus also means a major boost for Columbus Technical College.

This 500 job expansion starts at Columbus Tech and they are ready to get the ball rolling.

“This is a great announcement for Columbus and the region as a whole,” Vice President of Economic Development Jamie Lloyd said.

Lloyd is one of the people behind this expansion. He says this a great opportunity for job seekers

“Incredible jobs Pratt and Whitney, for instance, is a great company to work for they have great educational opportunities for employees and are a great community supporter," Lloyd said.

When asked if this means more students at Columbus Tech, Lloyd replied,"more thank likely, we need to build a pipeline for the future workforce for not only Pratt and Whitney but for our other partners as well.”

A specific room located at Columbus Tech is planned to evolve into a lab to train new employees.

“They will come in a and provide that just in time training for many new employees to help the company get up and running and to production as quick as possible,” said Lloyd

Columbus Tech says they have already seen their program for high school students progress since the announcement.

“We have seen an uptake in that already we already knew because they were looking to expand we were already trying to plan ahead and build the capacity of the high school pipeline,” he said.

There isn’t a timeline in place for when this lab will be up and running, but they are hoping for a year or sooner.

