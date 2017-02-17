Program at Columbus State University helps parents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University is rolling out a new program to help lower income students with kids earn their degree.

The program is called the Boost Scholarship program and it is sponsored by Quality Care for Children out of Atlanta.

The boost scholarship program is an organization designed to help students who are parents across the state of Georgia.

Student Sasha Hernandez says through the Boost program she and her husband can receive childcare for their 3-year-old and 3-month-old for free.

“We have more money for groceries it was a little tight before and obviously, we have bills like everyone else so and we get to save a little bit of money a month too,” said Sasha Hernandez, a CSU student in childcare boost program.

“Attendance must be at least 30 hours. The children must be in daycare 30 hours a week per week then Quality Care sends a check directly to the child care provider,” said Lisa Shaw, Director of CSU’s Academic Center for Excellence.

The program gives each student up to $125 per child weekly towards daycare fees.

So far 10 students are benefiting from the Boost Program.

For a student to qualify, they must be a junior or senior at Columbus State University and receive financial aid or the pell grant.

Students don't have to attend classes on campus, they can be online students.

Georgia is one of eight states that limits subsidies from state-funded child care to those earning a certificate or technical degree.

