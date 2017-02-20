GSP car chase ends when sheriff accidentally collides with suspect

We have learned more details about a strange turn of events involving a sheriff who hit a man accused of leading Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase.

Demetris Dalton, 47, from Lumpkin was hit by a car while trying to escape a traffic stop and passed away.

The incident took place Saturday, Feb. 18 on I-185 near Buena Vista Road.

It all started when Trooper Charles Holloway was running radar on I-185 when he saw a silver Ford Fusion going northbound 90 mph.

He says when he turned on his lights, he wasn’t expecting for the situation to end the way it did.

“The first thing that runs through your mind is why are they running, there has to be some other reason than just the initial traffic stop,” Holloway said.

Holloway said Dalton was wanted out of Stewart County for drug trafficking and weapons charges. Dalton got out of his car and started running from the law

“His vehicle came to rest, he exited his vehicle and fled on foot,” Holloway said. “I exited my patrol car and attempted to stop him; we traveled down the embankment on to 185.”

Dalton crossed 185 southbound and attempted to cross 185 northbound. However, he was hit by a car… and it wasn’t just any car.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and his wife were in the car that hit him.

“He wasn’t involved in the chase at all… he was just going home headed northbound on 185,” Holloway said.

Sheriff Jolley and his wife were not hurt in what Holloway calls a “freak accident.” He then got out of the car to help Holloway direct the scene.

“To be completely honest when his blue lights came on I was thankful there was someone else to help with the situation,” Holloway said.

Holloway says this could’ve ended much worse and he is glad that no bystanders were injured.

He said he’s also thankful that he could return home.

“I just had a little baby girl,” Holloway said. “At the time you don’t think about it but once it was all over it all registers, and she was something I thought about.”

On Wednesday, Sheriff Jolley posted the following statement on Facebook regarding the incident:

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to all my friends for their kind words and prayers since the tragedy of Saturday night. It was a tragedy for Cindy and I but also the man's family who lost his life. Our prayers go out to them during this time. They will suffer because of a poor choice by this young man who lost his life."

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.