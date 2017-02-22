Marshals searching for man wanted in animal abuse, dog fighting

An anonymous tip led authorities to a suspected dog fighting ring in Troup County.

Now, officials are searching for 31-year-old Travis Cameron, the man they believe to be behind the illegal operation.

“Any time you go to home and you see animals not taken care of you get upset, very upset,” said Troup County Deputy Marshal Lisa Lindsey with Animal Control.

Lindsey says that is exactly how she felt when she arrived at two different properties where suspected dog fighting was taking place. The first thing she wants to find out is who owns them.

She says Cameron allegedly owns the 12 dogs that were seized.

“Some of them had old wounds-hit marks where they had been fighting some of them had new wounds all of them are underweight you could see the bones, the ribs, the hip bones… one of them had a broken snout, one was missing part of its jaw,” Lindsey said.

Marshals also seized a treadmill to train dogs, in which they say they are starved and almost ran to death.

Officials say this isn’t Cameron’s first time dealing with the law.

"He’s pending a case in Meriwether County right now,” Lindsey said.

The arrest in that case was made in 2014, and he was charged with dog fighting and cruelty to animals according to Meriwether County Sheriff's Office.

“Encourage Travis to come forward so we can talk with him and if anyone knows of his location call the local law enforcement agency and let them know where he is at,” Lindsey said.

A reward is being offered for information in convicting Cameron.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Troup County Marshal’s Office at (706) 883-1627.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.