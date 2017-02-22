MCSB approves new parking lot for CHS students, hopes to open space for neighbors

Columbus, WTVM (GA) - A decade-long issue over neighborhood parking near Columbus High may soon be resolved.

The Muscogee County School District will move forward with plans to add more parking spaces for students, and some peace of mind for neighbors and parents.

In a 6-3 vote during Tuesday's meeting, school board members voted to approve an additional $200,000 toward the additional parking lot, after getting a recent quote on the property, bringing the total approved construction budget to $685,000.

That money will go to pave a lot along 17th Street on the south side of campus, a house the school district has already purchased.

Valerie Fuller, the district's director of communications, said they plan to have approximately 60 new spaces.

Fuller said there currently may be 250 spaces for students, and those are supposed to be reserved specifically for seniors.

Jason Robertson, whose daughter is a junior, drives to Columbus High every morning, said he's relieved she'll have the option to park closer to school, instead of parking on the street or further away toward Lakebottom Park.

"With the park being as open as it is, and knowing that they have to park somewhere not close to the school, I think it'd be nice to have something that convenient right next to school, and safer," Robertson said.

Over the years, the school district said it heard its share of complaints from neighbors, claiming student drivers have either blocked driveways or illegally parked on neighborhood streets.

Fuller said that's why the district hopes to have the parking lot built in around five to six months.

Construction on this new parking area will start in two to three weeks.

