Businesses speak out against potential uptown Columbus smoke ordinance

The recent conversation of a new smoking ordinance has business owners and some organizations speaking out.

It was brought up back in January and one organization is now saying that this doesn’t fit the business model of restaurants and bars in uptown.

Some of the uptown Columbus board members met Thursday night and are identifying this potential ordinance as an issue for the success of some businesses that are located on Broadway.

Breathe Easy Columbus introduced the example ordinance to council saying: We are simply requesting that they take the smoke outside so that patrons and workers can enjoy working, eating, and getting entertained in a smoke free environment.

Business owners in the city are concerned that their business will no longer survive if a strict smoke ordinance is put into place.

18th Amendment Cigar Shop in uptown is one of the businesses that would be at risk. Manager Adam Carter says the idea that this would help jobs is impractical.

“That it is going to help people keep jobs or get jobs or help business because it makes jobs more accessible well everyone who signed on for this knew going in they were signing on for a cigar bar not only we will lose our jobs here but furthermore we won’t have any other cigar bars where we can go work," says Carter.

Uptown Columbus board chairman Reynolds Bickerstaff sent WTVM a statement saying:

“From uptown’s perspective businesses have the right to choose if it’s permitted to smoke in their business or not and that’s what makes Uptown Columbus great. So much great diversity, restaurants, nightlife- there’s something for everyone. I can tell you this, Uptown will not stand behind a ban of smoking at restaurants and bars in the city.”

City council members still believe they won’t see anything on the agenda related to this smoking ban until mid-March.

