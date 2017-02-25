Auburn Police investigating early morning robbery

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - At approximately 1:45 Saturday morning a female student was robbed on Toomer Street near the Lambda Chi fraternity house in Auburn.

Officials with the Auburn Department of Public Safety say two black males attempted to take the students cell phone from her.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, and no weapons were used.

One suspect is on the run and was last seen running towards McDonalds on West Magnolia Avenue. He is described as a young black male, possibly in his teens, wearing a white shirt with a tear in it and gray pants, with short hair in twists.

The other suspect was immediately apprehended and is in custody.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Auburn tip line, 334-246-1391 ( text or call).

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

