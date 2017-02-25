Auburn Mardi Gras parade draws large crowds

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Thousands of people showed up to celebrate Mardi Gras at Saturday's inaugural parade in Auburn.



As people across the south celebrated in places like mobile and New Orleans, Auburn made a big statement with Saturday's event.



Founded in 2016 the Krew de Tigris hosted the event to bring Mardi Gras festivities to the "Loveliest Village on the Plains".



There were 25 groups that took part in the celebration including a special musical performance by the Tuskegee University Marching Band.

