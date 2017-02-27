Eufaula animal shelter rescues more than 90 dogs after SWGA stor - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Eufaula animal shelter rescues more than 90 dogs after SWGA storms

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: Parker Branton) (Source: Parker Branton)
EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) -

The tornadoes in Albany, GA left many people stranded without homes and nowhere to go.

During the devastation, one local animal rescue team from Eufaula, AL went to the scene to round up as many stranded dogs as they could.

Southern Souls Animal League housed more than 90 dogs after they spent a week and a half in Albany. Now, they are looking for their “fur-ever” home.          

This was one of the only rescue teams that responded after the tornado struck just a few hours away.

This type of rescue team is known as “DART” Disaster Animal Response Team. The dogs were taken in and then evaluated to see if there were any health issues that needed to be tended to.

Anna Shepherd was part of the rescue team. She described her emotions as she looked through debris to find these dogs.

“It's really overwhelming usually because all these animals have been displaced because of it and some are going to lose their lives simply because their parents can’t take care of them anymore because they don’t have a house to live in and knowing you can’t save everyone you save who you can,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said a good many of the dogs have already been adopted so far but their job isn’t done until they all find a home.

If you see a dog that you like, the rescue team is bringing them to Petco this Saturday, March 4 in Columbus. 

To learn more about Southern Souls Animal League, visit their official Facebook page here

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved. 

