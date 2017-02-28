Thieves caught on camera stealing LaGrange church’s van

Members at Faith Baptist Church in LaGrange were about to leave for a mission trip until they realized their church van was missing.

The two men that took the van were caught on the church’s surveillance camera.

LaGrange Police are calling it a very uncommon crime for the area it happened in. The two men spent more than two hours walking the property and tampering with the van until they got it to start up.

At one point the two men in the surveillance video got behind one of the cameras and pushed it away from the area where the van was.

The church is now on the hunt for their grey - 2006 GMC Savanna 15-passenger van that was used to pick up members on Sunday and for various activities throughout the week.

We spoke with the pastor of this church who says they are hoping someone finds the van. Hoever, the fact that this happened doesn’t change the church's ministry.

“Somewhere there’s somebody that took a van off here and our goal and our prayer is the same I pray somewhere somebody reaches them and they get saved. All that can be forgiven, the van can be replaced but that soul is condemned unless they can get saved,” says Pastor Donald Yancey.

Yancey says the van was not caught on camera leaving from the front side of the church on Hammett Road. They believe the two men exited from the back entrance where there are no cameras and hit the interstate.

“There’s a lot of mixed feelings as much as much as you like for there not to be, there’s a little bit of anger that somebody would come and take something that doesn’t belong to them they took god’s van away we see it and the other side is the person that took it wasn’t a child a god it was sinners," Yancey says.

The van has “Faith Baptist Church” on the side of it – if you have any information on its whereabouts you are asked to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

