W.C. Bradley Co. announces plans of $52M real estate project in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

W.C. Bradley Co. announces plans of $52M real estate project in Columbus

By WTVM Web Team
Connect
By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: WC Bradley Co. Website) (Source: WC Bradley Co. Website)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A $52 million project is set to break ground near the Chattahoochee River.

W.C. Bradley revealed the plans on Wednesday at a press conference, where city officials celebrated the progress of developing the Fountain City and portions of Phenix City.

The company is calling it the largest project they've taken on in the last three decades.

A portion of the project includes a new park that will be known as Legacy Park that will sit in the shadows of what they're calling a one-of-a-kind apartment complex.

"The amazing thing is it’s going to be built on top of a parking garage and then we're going to build four stories of apartments on top of it so the residents of the rapids will be very high up overlooking the river, overlooking a park, overlooking the whitewater rapids," said Mat Swift, President of W.C. Bradley Company Real Estate.

W.C. Bradley is calling the future apartment complex "The Rapids at Riverfront Place,” consisting of 226 one and two bedroom units for residents in the valley.

However, this project doesn't stop on the Columbus side of the river.

 "We've acquired four blocks on the Columbus side and the entire block on the Phenix City side, well what that does gives us to brand both sides of the river," Swift said.

This area will be known as the "River District," consisting of what W.C. Bradley is saying could become grocery stores, restaurants, and other entertainment for both sides of the Chattahoochee.

"This is by far the biggest project we have ever undertaken,” Swift said. “It's a $52 million project apartments with restaurant and retail down right on top of the river, it’s got all of the amenities, all modern day apartments have, so it's a huge excitement for us, it's a great continued commitment to develop the downtown and uptown."

The Rapids Apartment Complex and Legacy Park are set to break ground as soon as April, and W.C. Bradley is expecting to have residents in those apartments as soon as 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly