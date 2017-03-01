CSU organization hosts 'College Student For A Day'

If you've ever thought being a college student for a day was impossible we'll think again.



Several high school students were on the campus of Columbus State University for the 5th annual College Student For A Day.



About 40 high school students from Jordan and Hardaway High School toured the campus with Collegiate 100 organization.



It's an organization to help young African American men succeed with their education.



Buchi Nwabeze is the president of the organization at CSU. He says he hopes Wednesday's visit will teach them what it takes to get into college and what it takes to stay there.



