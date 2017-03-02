Columbus infant battling heart disease in need of heart transplant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local infant is in the fight for her life.

India Royalty Jackson, three months old was diagnosed with heart disease. The parents of India are sitting at their daughter’s hospital bedside in Atlanta.

India’s mother, Nadia Robinson says they’re waiting for their prayers to be answered, a heart transplant for their baby girl.

“We’re used to her cooing and laughing and playing with us and she was just tired and we decided to take her to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center where they saw fluid in her lungs”, says Robinson.

Robinson says they found out the news this week. India suffers from a genetic heart disease, Cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

The team at Midtown Medical sent India to the Egleston Hospital for Children in Atlanta for treatment. Robinson says on the way India stopped breathing a few times so she had to be sedated and put on a ventilator.

“Once she got to Egleston she did it again, she stopped breathing again it was like if she was tired. Her heart was just very sick and once the doctors ran test on her, they saw that she was very heart sick and it was dysfunctional and not functional as it should be”, says Robinson.



Doctors say right now, the only medical resolution is a heart transplant for India.

“There could be a four to six month wait for a heart to even come since she’s so small and so far, right now we’re looking to be there for almost half a year”, says Robinson.

She says they are expecting to receive a heart transplant in a few months and but they aren’t sure exactly when.

“It was sad for us and it just hurt me more to see my baby non-responsive and not able to act the way she’s been acting within the past three months,” says Robinson.

So far, people in the community have raised more than $2,000. India’s parents are also asking for prayers and well wishes as they continue to wait for a new heart.

