Woman takes dog from Columbus animal rescue center; returns it

A strange chain of events has taken place over the last few days at the Animal Ark Rescue Center.

The Rescue Center caught someone on surveillance camera stealing a dog from them two nights ago.

“We just knew that Paul was gone, that’s when we went to the security cameras,” says Animal Ark owner Sabine Stull.

Rewind to Tuesday night when a woman police are describing as a dark-haired African-American woman driving a dark colored Ford Fiesta pulls into the Animal Ark Rescue parking lot.

“Fifteen minutes later they came out carrying him a dog bed, some dog food, and some other things,” says Stull.

Stull says she was concerned because Paul requires daily medication in order to stay alive.

Fast forward to Thursday, however, and Paul was returned.

“When we came in this morning one of the kennel techs heard a cry coming from over here in the trees, she found him,” Stull said.

Surveillance video shows what police are saying is the same car pulling up with who they believe is the African-American female from the night before.

She walks the perimeter of the building with "Lil Paul" in her arms wrapped under what Stull says is the stolen dog bed.

“They brought him back just before the storms hit last night and he was soaking wet when we found him this morning and he was very upset and disturbed – very tired and hungry,” Stull says.

Paul is now at the Animal Ark Rescue Center where he is recovering from rotten teeth and a skin condition. Stull says this isn’t over yet.

“No we aren’t going to push this under the rug, that’s not cool… this was breaking and entering and theft of a dog… no,” Stull said.

The Columbus Police Department is now on the hunt for the African-American female seen in the surveillance video. Please contact them if you have any information.

