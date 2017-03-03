WATCH: Dash cam video released of Harris Co. deadly high-speed chase

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - WTVM is learning more about the Georgia deputies that parents say killed their 18-year-old-son after a police chase in 2015.

“I didn’t want to see it previously as a father you don’t want to see your child get killed.”, says father Greg Dyksma.

Surveillance video shows four deputies smashing the windows and pulling 18-year-old Nicholas Dyksma from the car.

“But he wasn’t a thug, he wasn’t breaking into houses, he wasn’t stealing, he wasn’t doing any of those things… as a matter of fact he was sleeping in his car.”, says the father.

Deputies began CPR just minutes after repeatedly tasing Dyksma.

“Now its too late…’, the father responds.

WTVM Archive footage from 2015 reveals how Sheriff Mike Jolley diagnosis the dash cam video.

“Preliminarily after interviewing all the deputies on the scene, and looking at the footage of the vehicle cameras that we have, it appears that all our policies were followed.”, says Sheriff Jolley.

“So their police is to handcuff somebody and kick them after that.”, says the mother, Tammy Dyksma.

“And crush their neck and hold them down until they stop moving and breathing and then leave them laying there for ten minutes… that’s policy? That sounds about right for Harris County.", says the father, Greg.

The Dyksma’s attorneys are filing a civil rights lawsuit for excessive force against the four deputies who they say killed their son.

“We want Greg and Tammy to have their day in court we want a jury to decide that the deputies perhaps even the sheriff are accountable for this.”, says attorney Benjamin Bengtson.

“I want Harris County to be held accountable I want the officers to be held accountable I want the sheriff to be held accountable this happened because of their policies obviously, right? This is what they do…” says Dyksma’s father.

