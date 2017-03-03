'Pretty Girls Rock' step team hosting step competition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The eye is on the prize for the Pretty Girls Rock Step Team. They are preparing to compete Saturday, March 4, 2017.

The step team consists of young Columbus girls in elementary and middle school.



Coach Cardella Scroggins says the middle school girls are hosting the competition. That's where Pretty Girls Rock elementary girls will compete.

She says it's a way to promote and raise money for their State Competition in Atlanta and Nationals March 30 in Nashville, TN.



So far, Pretty Girls Rock Step Team are two-time regional, state and 2016 national stepping champions.



Competition is hosted at Spencer High School Saturday, March 4th from 1 pm to 7 pm. Tickets start at $7.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.