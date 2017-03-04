CSU students help repair Vet's home in HOH Redeeming the Block program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of student volunteers from Columbus State University spent their Saturday honoring a local veteran and his family by adding something new to their home.

This is the third straight year House of Heroes has gone out into the community and offer to add some new life to veterans' homes, and this year's start was no exception.

Volunteers started their work at 9 a.m. at the Adams’ home on Glenwood Drive in Midtown Columbus.

The CSU team wanted to help Ms. Yvonne Adams, widow of Sergeant First Class David Adams, who served our country for 22 years.

The students didn't just repaint her house, they also fixed her carport, staying until 2 p.m. to help her as much as possible.

"She really can't come outside and do things for herself, so we're out here helping her out today. Kind of like at a loss for words because you don't really have an emotion - I don't have a word for the emotion, so it feels good here," said HOH volunteer Shaquithea Harris

Last year, the Redeeming the Block Campaign honored 23 veterans in our community by making home repairs.

To date, House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter has helped over 700 families since they first started their organization in 1999.

Harris told us her team's getting ready to help even more families out

As the Redeeming the Block campaign spreads out across the community, her own team is hoping to stop at a couple more homes in April and around summertime.

