No injuries reported in massive house fire on Neill Dr.

Fire officials were on the scene of a massive house fire in the 1200 block of Neill Drive in Columbus.

Officials say no one was inside the house when it caught fire. The Columbus Fire Department first received the call at about 2:11 p.m. EST, and the first unit arrived at 2:15 p.m.

So far, they haven't been able to determine what sparked the fire. Officials are inside the house combing through the damage, which the fire department says is extensive.

The smoke was so thick that a crowd of neighbors and families driving by stopped in their tracks to see if anyone was hurt, or just find out if the house was still standing.

"We live just around the corner, right behind the Golden Corral and we just started seeing it blow up and everything,” said neighbor Alexis Rios. “I knew somebody had seen it, and no one called the ambulance, so we pulled around here before the ambulance came."

"It appears that it started near the center of the house,” said Battalion Chief Bryan Watson. “We had some witnesses saying that heard something that sounded like an explosion, but we're not sure what that was."



Police have spoken to the occupants of the house to try to piece the investigation together.

Additionally, one of the people living in the home says they need the public’s help finding a dog that went missing after the fire.

The bulldog is named “Georgia” and has a black patch on her eye.

If you see her, you’re asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

