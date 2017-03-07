CSU students working on movie with largest production budget ever

A movie now filming in Georgia is expected to break a record with an all-time high budget.

Students at a Columbus State University are getting an opportunity to be part of the team that is putting it all together.

The “Avengers: Infinity Wars” movie is filming at Pinewood Atlanta Studios with a record-breaking budget of $1 billion, and CSU is one of the few universities that has students working with the production.

“The great thing about our partnership with the Georgia Film Academy is they work with us in recruiting films and in placing our students on film and television sets,” says Dr. Richard Baxter, Dean of CSU’s College of Arts.

Baxter says two students are working on the billion-dollar production right now, and he hopes to add even more soon. He says this is all part of the certificate program through Georgia Film Academy’s Certificate Program.

“We’ve been in on this in the ground level in January is when we started we’ve had more than one-hundred students go through the first course which is a prerequisite to get an internship,” Baxter said.

Opportunities like this record-breaking movie production are what prepares CSU students for a career after college.

“When they graduate they already have contacts in the industry for placement in jobs,” Baxter explains.

According to the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office, the film industry spent billions of dollars in Georgia last year, and Columbus is hoping to see a cut of that in 2017.

“Our goal here is to get a chunk of that seven-billion-dollar industry,” Baxter said. “We organically grow Columbus as the third film hub in the state Savannah, Atlanta, and Columbus… that’s our vision.”

Baxter says that Columbus is expecting a movie to be filmed here in April. He wouldn’t give any specifics, but he says that will be another great opportunity for students at Columbus State University.

