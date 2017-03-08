Troup Co. parents, grandparents arrested after residence found in 'deplorable and unsafe conditions'

TROUP COUNTY (WTVM) - The Hogansville Police Department have arrested two parents and grandparents of a two-year-old and seven-month-old after their residence was found in deplorable conditions.

Further investigation of the property revealed that the owner of the residence is the mayor of Hogansville Jim Sells, who bought the property in 2004, according to the Troup County tax assessor website.

On Monday, March 6 police responded to a residence located in the 4700 block of Mountville-Hogansville Road regarding an anonymous animal and unsafe conditions complaint.

When police arrived, they requested assistance from patrol and investigations personnel due to the conditions of the residence and the number of animals found.

Additional assistance was provided by the City of Hogansville Public Works, Troup County Marshals Department, City of LaGrange Animal Control and the Troup County Fire Department. The Department of Family Children Services has taken the two-year-old and seven-month-old boy into protective custody.

“Conditions inside the residence were described as 'deplorable and completely unsafe for habitation,'” said Chief Brian Harr.

Residents were found to be living in the house and a small camper trailer in the driveway. Personnel had to enter the residence wearing air tanks and protective clothing due to the smell and interior conditions.

The ammonia gas was so bad the officers put on gas masks to enter the home.

"Been over 37 years and I can't remember observing a property that was this unsanitary and this unsafe for human habitation," Chief Harr said. "There was not adequate food, there was alcohol in reach of the children, there was an open five-gallon bucket of feces."

According to police, the water in the camper had been turned off several weeks prior to a complaint at the residents' request due to a possible water leak, which accounted for a large amount of human waste and trash, both inside and outside the residence.

There were also 31 animals ranging from cats and dogs to a pot belly pig that were taken from the property and officers were on the scene until around midnight.

Police say thousands of spiders surrounded the spot where the family said the two-year-old and seven-month-old slept at times.

When they asked the parents why "they said they keep the spiders because the spiders eat the other bugs."

As a result of this investigation, the grandparents, 41-year-old Brandi Pybus-McCoy and 29-year-old Nicholas Luciano both from Hogansville, GA have been arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first-degree, two counts cruelty to animals in the first degree and unlawful dumping of human waste.

The parents of the children, 22-year-old Eamantha Crain and 22-year-old Zachariah McCoy, both from Hogansville, GA, who were living in the home turned themselves into police on Wednesday.

