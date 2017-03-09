MCSD Title 1 schools rewarded for showing progress

Some Muscogee County School District schools are among 243 in Georgia to be honored as Title 1 reward schools.

Three schools are getting this award for their academic performance or progress despite a significant percentage of students coming from low-income-families.

Early College Academy of Columbus, Gentian Elementary School and Reese Road Leadership Academy are the schools being recognized as the Highest-Progress Title 1 Schools in the district.

Highest-Progress Schools are among 10 percent of the state’s Title 1 schools making the most improvement during the past three years on the state’s standardized tests.

Schools that are rewarded come in two categories- highest performing schools and highest-progress schools. These schools in Muscogee County are among 81 across the state in their category.

Principals from some of these schools say that they meet before every school year to put a plan in place to make sure the schools are progressing and they say that along with relationships with students is why they are succeeding.

“The relationship they have between the teacher or the ParaPro or whomever is in the classroom is very important. They’re going to want to work for you and want to succeed if they have a good relationship with you and our teachers do a wonderful job of making sure children feel important, that we know them, and that we love them,” says Jessica Burnett, Principal of Gentian Elementary School.

We also spoke with Principal Susan Willard from Early College and she says that the schools focus on subjects through other subjects; for instance, teaching students literacy through social studies or science.

One recurring theme from the principals we spoke with was teamwork. They said it takes everyone from the teachers, parents, and administration staff.

“Our school improvement program is math this year so a lot of our title one funding we are trying to boost our math teaching and our math achievement in children and we are looking for products and different equipment and different things we can do to help us with that,” says Burnett.

What Burnett says reflects across the board with other schools. Willard says they do their best to master the standards they set out for the school year to ensure the best education for the children.

Muscogee County wasn't the only school in our area rewarded. Troup County also has six schools that made the list as well. Berta Weathersbee, Hogansville, Long Cane and West Point for Highest Progress. Hollis Hand and Rosemont for Highest Performing; Mountain View Elementary School in Meriwether County is on the Highest Progress list, and Schley County Elementary School is on the Highest Performing list.

