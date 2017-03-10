Phenix City subdivision wants answers after crumbling roads rema - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City subdivision wants answers after crumbling roads remain unpaved

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Residents in a Phenix City subdivision are concerned over broken promises that they say are causing major issues in their daily routine.

One resident in that subdivision contacted WTVM because she says she isn’t getting answers from the owners of the property.

“Every time I drive up in my garage I’m cringing like ‘Lord please don’t let it scrub something,’ it’s not supposed to scrub because of this dip,” said Lakisha Philpot.

Philpot says when she moved in her house at Hickory Heights last August, she was promised that the crumbling roads would be fixed

“They said yes this will be finished by the time we sell the last house, so the last house was sold first of November, last of November…. nothing!” Philpot said.

Philpot says the large puddles are causing major bug issues and she’s had to shuffle out extra money

“You drive in, there’s dips in the road, there’s not any drainage, I just want an answer,” Philpot said.

It turns out she’s not the only one.

“No actually my wife and I were about to go around the neighborhood and start a petition to possibly get the road fixed,” says Jacob Wood.

Philpot and Wood say they have both called Phenix Girard Bank – who they say owns the property –  and they aren’t getting answers.

Ed Reeves from Phenix Girard Bank said they have “no comment” at this time, the same answer residents say they have gotten for months.

“Total runaround, I’m having to spend out extra money, I have younger kids so they can’t come outside and ride their bike,” Philpot said.

“I keep telling myself one day I’ll come home and the whole right side of the road will be paved and they’ll pave the next side a couple of weeks later, unfortunately that hasn’t happened,” says Wood.

Multiple residents said that this was a real issue in their subdivision.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.

    •   
