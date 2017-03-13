Owner to temporarily shut down Club Medallion following weekend shooting

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - As two people recover from a weekend shooting at a concert, a local nightclub may have to lock its doors.



Shots rang out early Sunday morning, and hundreds of concertgoers at Club Medallion scrambled to safety. Columbus police investigators are still trying to figure out who exactly fired those shots that sent two patrons to Midtown Medical Center.



Both victims, a man, and woman were treated, but that has left Club Medallion owner Tyrone Tuckes re-evaluating his business' security measures.



Tuckes said he will temporarily shut the club down. While he sat down to talk to radio personalities at iHeartMedia, he said he wanted to do more to help the people inside, as he recalled what he and his security team saw before the chaos erupted.



"I could hear the shots being fired outside," Tuckes said. "Of course, I wasn't going to walk in that direction. I wanted to make sure everyone was safe inside the club."



Tuckes said he wanted to apologize to all those who attended the "Moneybagg Yo" rap concert. "We are going to make things better, we're going to make it safer," he said.



News Leader 9 received a viewer's video taken from inside the club, during the concert. According to Tuckes, and as shown in parts of the video, his security team kicked out a group of men for fighting inside the club.

Not long after that happened, Tuckes said, he heard the shots being fired outside the building.



This is not the first time a shooting's happened near the club. In Feb. 2016, a man was found shot across the street from Club Medallion.

News Leader 9 Columbus Police also spoke to Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, the city's top public official.



She said while she does welcome the owner's decision to shut down and re-evaluate security measures, Columbus Police will complete a thorough investigation into any alcohol or drug-related reports from around the club that night.



In addition, Tomlinson said, depending on the outcome of the investigation, the Columbus City Council would have the authority to revoke Club Medallion's liquor license, which has been done twice in the last six years.



Or, Tomlinson said, the council could present a case to the District Attorney and have the nightclub declared a "criminal haven," as was the case with Club Majestic.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.