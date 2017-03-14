March 14 marks National Pi Day

National Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14.

Pi, represented by the Greek symbol π, is very useful in geometry when solving problems that involve circles. Pi is the mathematics constant that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14.

National Pi Day celebrations include eating slices of pie, pie eating contests, and finding March 14 deals. When posting to social media, observers of the holiday use hashtag #NationalPiDay.

In observance of the mathematics holiday, one pizza franchise Your Pie is giving back to customers by offering pizza, pints of craft beer, and combos for all of their customers at $3.14 each. Click here to see Your Pie locations in your area.

Uptown Columbus will also offer deals including zip lining for $3.14 and a live band.

How will you celebrate National Pi Day?

