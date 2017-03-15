Safety concerns prompts plans to install cameras in Columbus parks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Recent incidents in Columbus are raising safety concerns among women who visit the Riverwalk and Golden Park on a regular basis.



The city of Columbus is working on installing security cameras at 21 parks in Columbus including the Columbus Riverwalk.



Public Safety is a big concern for women in the Valley after two incidents were reported to Columbus police.



The first happening in January at Golden Park where a woman reported a naked man following her.



The latest happened on Thursday where two women say they were confronted by a man exposing himself at Golden Park.



Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says the cost to purchase and install those cameras is about $900,000. Tomlinson says those cameras would be placed on existing Georgia Power Poles.



"We're in talks with Georgia Power to see if they have any idea on how we many be able to do that and preps on cost effectively. It's just a matter of getting to it and how we, of course, would pay for it," says Tomlinson.



For now, Mayor Tomlinson says people should continue to be alert when going to Columbus Parks. She says if you see anything suspicious to call the police.



She also says using the Piper App is a good way to call for help if you don't know where you are on the riverwalk. Users can click on their current location to call 911 in case of an emergency.



In total, three incidents were reported, two through Columbus Police and one made public on Facebook.



Right now there is no exact description of who the alleged streaker is.



It's believed the same man is the culprit behind all three incidents.

