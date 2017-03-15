1 injured in shooting on MLK Boulevard

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person injured on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Officers say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say a man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Midtown Medical Center and is expected to recover.

So far no suspects have been named in the shooting. The victim is now in unsatisfactory condition.

