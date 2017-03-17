Man dies in Valley mobile home fire

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - Valley Police confirms to News Leader 9 that a man has died after an overnight mobile home fire.

Authorities say Terrance Dodson died in the fire at the Hampton Trailer Park on Chambers County Road 271. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. CT Friday.

Dodson has an 18-year-old daughter, 19-year-old son, and a wife who were transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Lanier.

Witnesses tell News Leader 9 that Dodson died after he returned to his home. It's believed he went back into his home after he was not able to find his son.

Fire crews have put out the fire and Dodson's wife is being sent to an Atlanta hospital where she is being treated for burn injuries.

Dodson's body is being sent to the crime lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Right now, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.