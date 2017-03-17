GA mother gives birth to baby seen 'saluting' in utero - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA mother gives birth to baby seen 'saluting' in utero

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mehgan Merriott) (Source: Mehgan Merriott)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The baby of a former Marine who was seen on an ultrasound ‘saluting’ her parents has been born.

Mehgan Merriott gave birth to 6 lbs., 12 oz. Kimberlynn on Friday at 2:03 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.

In September 2016, when Merriott went for an ultrasound, the child could be seen in the utero giving her family and country a salute.

Merriott’s boyfriend, Robert Cooper Jr., is a former Marine and both parents are excited to finally meet their proud American girl.

