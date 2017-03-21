Man recovering after being shot at Foxy Lady Lounge

One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. in Columbus.

The male victim is listed in stable condition at the Midtown Medical Center.

The victim was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after being hit in the head with a beer bottle.

Columbus police say after the man noticed he was shot, he tried to patch his wound but noticed he lost too much blood.

Club employee Gabrielle Jackson says she was working when the man was shot.

"I know when we got ready to go into the dressing room one of the girls came out, she was screaming somebody help him he's been shot. There was blood everywhere and I know one of the girls that work here she said she was a paramedic," Jackson said.

He was trying to wrap something around his leg and I gave her my jacket and she used that to wrap around his leg," says Jackson.

As of right now, CPD is searching for the person responsible for the shooting. Police say the victim claims he does not know who shot him.

This shooting is under investigation.

"I'm glad he's doing ok cause he didn't look like he was going to be ok," says Jackson.

