Businesses react to shooting at Foxy Lady Lounge

An overnight club shooting that sent one man to the hospital has some businesses in the area concerned for their safety.

That shooting happening at Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive early Tuesday morning.

“It’s scary sometimes I’m going, to be honest… it’s Victory Drive.”, says an employee of a business on Victory Drive, Leslie Labombard.

She has worked on Victory Drive for two years now and she says crime in the area is increasing.

“The shooting with the representative, now this shooting… yeah, it’s scary!”, says Labombard.

Many of the business owners in the area didn’t want to go on camera because they say recent criminal activity is causing them fear of being targeted next.

“We’ve had our windows shot out other businesses have as well…”, she says.

Store owners have stepped up security for not only their property but for themselves as well.

“If I’m here by myself, yeah I’ll lock the door.”

Labombard is asking for something she says is long overdue

“Shut those places down… shut them down… that’s my opinion. They should’ve been shut down years ago,” says Labombard.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to this incident by stating: "We have looked into the Foxy Lady Lounge previously and were not able to take action at that time. We continue to monitor activity there and will look at the situation anew given recent activity."

