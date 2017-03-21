Businesses react to shooting at Foxy Lady Lounge - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Businesses react to shooting at Foxy Lady Lounge

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
(Source: Marla Spence/WTVM) (Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

An overnight club shooting that sent one man to the hospital has some businesses in the area concerned for their safety.

That shooting happening at Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive early Tuesday morning.

“It’s scary sometimes I’m going, to be honest… it’s Victory Drive.”, says an employee of a business on Victory Drive, Leslie Labombard.

She has worked on Victory Drive for two years now and she says crime in the area is increasing.

“The shooting with the representative, now this shooting… yeah, it’s scary!”, says Labombard.

Many of the business owners in the area didn’t want to go on camera because they say recent criminal activity is causing them fear of being targeted next.

“We’ve had our windows shot out other businesses have as well…”, she says.

Store owners have stepped up security for not only their property but for themselves as well.

“If I’m here by myself, yeah I’ll lock the door.”

Labombard is asking for something she says is long overdue

“Shut those places down… shut them down… that’s my opinion. They should’ve been shut down years ago,” says Labombard.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to this incident by stating: "We have looked into the Foxy Lady Lounge previously and were not able to take action at that time. We continue to monitor activity there and will look at the situation anew given recent activity."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly