Residents in Marion County concerned about dirty water - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Residents in Marion County concerned about dirty water

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

For more news download the WTVM news app here. 

Homeowners in Marion County are saying they have gone days without clean water.

WTVM has received numerous calls from residents asking for help with what they are saying is a big issue.

“But my concern was, why was nobody notified?", says a homeowner.

One of many concerned homeowners is asking Marion County why their water is brown and why they were not notified. A resident tells us he learned about it through the fire department

"The thing that got me the most he made the statement that you wouldn’t have known if you wouldn’t have been filling up a large container like a pool. I said really then I asked him so you won’t let the fire departments fill up their trucks but you’re going to backwash your system through our homes.”, says Marion County resident.

A video was sent to WTVM from another Marion County resident that says his water is so dirty you can see his hand almost disappearing in his bathtub.

“They told me it was drinkable, personally I'm not going to take the chance," says the homeowner.

Homeowners are asking for something to be done about this.

“So I'm being told I have to pay for water that normally you wouldn’t even flush out of your toilet,” says the resident.

County Manager Jason Tinsley says they have also received calls regarding water and they tell News Leader 9 they got a new well system and that is the cause of the backwash and sediment that is showing, but water has been inspected by Georgia Environmental Protection Division. 

They say they are working to fix this on a case by case basis.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly