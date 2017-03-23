AL woman sentenced to 40 years for stealing $100K from nonprofit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AL woman sentenced to 40 years for stealing $100K from nonprofit and Troup Co. Board of Education

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Annie Gray (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office) Annie Gray (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Troup County Superior Court found an Alabama woman guilty of stealing more than $100,000 from a local nonprofit organization and the Troup County Board of Education.

Annie Doris Gray, also known as Ann Spell, was found guilty on the 13 counts against her, including seven counts of identity fraud, four counts of theft by deception, one count of theft by conversion and one count of forgery in the first degree.

The 55-year-old woman was accused of being a co-conspirator in a scheme to take money from Troup BELL, a United Way of West Georgia educational program. The early learning service was initially funded by the Troup County Board of Education.

The state indicted Gray along with her former friend, Alfreda Hyman-Edmondson, of the crimes in March 2015. Edmondson was the administrative director of Troup BELL until November 2014 when United Way President Patty Youngblood became aware of the scheme.

Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Gray to 40 years behind bars to serve 20 years in a state penitentiary.

Judge Palmer says the amount of restitution she will owe the state will be determined at a later date

Gray was transported to the Troup County Jail following the trial. 

